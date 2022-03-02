Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Aonla Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Aonla Assembly Constituency (AC No. 126) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Aonla Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dharam Pal Singh won Aonla constituency seat securing 63165 votes, beating SP candidate Sidhraj Singh by a margin of 3546 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Aonla constituency were 298075. Of that, 1,79,915 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aonla assembly constituency.