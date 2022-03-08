Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Asmoli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Asmoli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 32) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Asmoli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Pinki Yadav won Asmoli constituency seat securing 97610 votes, beating BJP candidate Narendra Singh by a margin of 21126 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Asmoli constituency were 348577. Of that, 2,48,173 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Asmoli assembly constituency.