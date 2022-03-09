Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Atrauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Atrauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 73) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Atrauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sandeep Kumar Singh won Atrauli constituency seat securing 115397 votes, beating SP candidate Viresh Yadav by a margin of 50967 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Atrauli constituency were 382530. Of that, 2,31,266 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Atrauli assembly constituency.