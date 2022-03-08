Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Aurai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Aurai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 394) in S.R.Nagar(Bhadohi) district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Aurai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dinanath Bhaskar won Aurai constituency seat securing 83325 votes, beating SP candidate Madhubala Pasi by a margin of 19779 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Aurai constituency were 349041. Of that, 2,03,546 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

