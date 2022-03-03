Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Auraiya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Auraiya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 204) in Auraiya district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Auraiya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ramesh Chandra won Auraiya constituency seat securing 83580 votes, beating BSP candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar by a margin of 31862 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Auraiya constituency were 319346. Of that, 1,83,629 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Auraiya assembly constituency.