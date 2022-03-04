Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ayah Shah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ayah Shah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 241) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ayah Shah Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vikas Gupta won Ayah Shah constituency seat securing 81203 votes, beating SP candidate Ayodhya Prasad by a margin of 51965 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ayah Shah constituency were 260518. Of that, 1,49,334 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ayah Shah assembly constituency.