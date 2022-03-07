Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ayodhya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ayodhya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 275) in Faizabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ayodhya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ved Prakash Gupta won Ayodhya constituency seat securing 107014 votes, beating SP candidate Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey by a margin of 50440 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ayodhya constituency were 351003. Of that, 2,15,944 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

