Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Azamgarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Azamgarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 347) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Azamgarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Durga Prasad won Azamgarh constituency seat securing 88087 votes, beating BJP candidate Akhilesh by a margin of 26262 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Azamgarh constituency were 375021. Of that, 2,11,814 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Azamgarh assembly constituency.