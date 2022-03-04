Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Babaganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Babaganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 245) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Babaganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Vinod Kumar won Babaganj constituency seat securing 87778 votes, beating BJP candidate Pawan Kumar by a margin of 37160 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Babaganj constituency were 305086. Of that, 1,64,589 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Babaganj assembly constituency.