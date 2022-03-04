Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Baberu Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baberu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 12:14 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baberu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 233) in Banda district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baberu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chandrapal Kushwaha won Baberu constituency seat securing 76187 votes, beating BSP candidate Kiran Yadav by a margin of 22301 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baberu constituency were 327885. Of that, 1,90,341 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baberu assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

Anti-conversion bill: Legislating hate in Karnataka?

Anti-conversion bill: Legislating hate in Karnataka?

Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary 

Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary 

DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!

DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

 