Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baberu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baberu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 233) in Banda district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baberu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chandrapal Kushwaha won Baberu constituency seat securing 76187 votes, beating BSP candidate Kiran Yadav by a margin of 22301 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baberu constituency were 327885. Of that, 1,90,341 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

