Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Babina Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Babina Assembly Constituency (AC No. 222) in Jhansi district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Babina Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajeev Singh "parichha" won Babina constituency seat securing 96713 votes, beating SP candidate Yashpal Singh Yadav by a margin of 16837 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Babina constituency were 323440. Of that, 2,28,180 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

