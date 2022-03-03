Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bachhrawan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bachhrawan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 177) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bachhrawan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Naresh Rawat won Bachhrawan constituency seat securing 65324 votes, beating INC candidate Shahab Sharan by a margin of 22309 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bachhrawan constituency were 312697. Of that, 1,94,822 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bachhrawan assembly constituency.