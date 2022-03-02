Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Badaun Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Badaun Assembly Constituency (AC No. 115) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Badaun Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahesh Chandra Gupta won Badaun constituency seat securing 87314 votes, beating SP candidate Abid Raza Khan by a margin of 16467 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Badaun constituency were 353550. Of that, 2,11,236 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

