Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Badlapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Badlapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Badlapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 364) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Badlapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ramesh Chandra Mishra won Badlapur constituency seat securing 60237 votes, beating BSP candidate Lalji Yadava by a margin of 2372 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Badlapur constituency were 312911. Of that, 1,88,978 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Badlapur assembly constituency.