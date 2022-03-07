Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bahraich Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bahraich Assembly Constituency (AC No. 286) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bahraich Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anupma Jaiswal won Bahraich constituency seat securing 87479 votes, beating SP candidate Rubab Sayeda by a margin of 6702 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bahraich constituency were 357076. Of that, 2,10,771 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

