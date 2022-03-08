Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bairia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bairia Assembly Constituency (AC No. 363) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bairia Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surendra won Bairia constituency seat securing 64868 votes, beating SP candidate Jay Prakash Anchal by a margin of 17077 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bairia constituency were 342434. Of that, 1,61,338 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

