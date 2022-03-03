Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly Constituency (AC No. 169) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Avinash Trivedi won Bakshi Kaa Talab constituency seat securing 96482 votes, beating BSP candidate Nakul Dubey by a margin of 17584 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bakshi Kaa Talab constituency were 395864. Of that, 2,62,491 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bakshi Kaa Talab assembly constituency.