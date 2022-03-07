Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Balha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Balha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 282) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Balha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Akshayvaralal won Balha constituency seat securing 104135 votes, beating BSP candidate Kiran Bharti by a margin of 46616 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Balha constituency were 349485. Of that, 1,98,985 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balha assembly constituency.