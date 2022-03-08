Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ballia Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ballia Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 361) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ballia Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anand won Ballia Nagar constituency seat securing 92889 votes, beating SP candidate Laxman by a margin of 40011 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ballia Nagar constituency were 358157. Of that, 1,84,226 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ballia Nagar assembly constituency.