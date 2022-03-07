Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Balrampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Balrampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 294) in Balrampur district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Balrampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Palturam won Balrampur constituency seat securing 89401 votes, beating INC candidate Shivlal by a margin of 24860 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Balrampur constituency were 410725. Of that, 1,89,893 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

