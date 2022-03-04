Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Banda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Banda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 235) in Banda district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Banda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prakash Dwivedi won Banda constituency seat securing 83169 votes, beating BSP candidate Madhusudan Kushwaha by a margin of 32828 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Banda constituency were 304204. Of that, 1,81,355 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Banda assembly constituency.