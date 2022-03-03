Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bangermau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bangermau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 162) in Unnao district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bangermau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kuldeep Singh Sengar won Bangermau constituency seat securing 87657 votes, beating SP candidate Badaloo Khan by a margin of 28327 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bangermau constituency were 337892. Of that, 2,00,191 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bangermau assembly constituency.