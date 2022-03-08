Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bansdih Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bansdih Assembly Constituency (AC No. 362) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bansdih Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Ram Govind Chaudheri won Bansdih constituency seat securing 51201 votes, beating IND candidate Ketakee Singh by a margin of 1687 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bansdih constituency were 385426. Of that, 2,09,015 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bansdih assembly constituency.