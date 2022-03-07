Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bansgaon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bansgaon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 327) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bansgaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vimlesh Paswan won Bansgaon constituency seat securing 71966 votes, beating BSP candidate Dharmendra Kumar by a margin of 22873 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bansgaon constituency were 370785. Of that, 1,76,675 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

