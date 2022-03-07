Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bansi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bansi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 304) in Siddharthnagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bansi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jai Pratap Singh won Bansi constituency seat securing 77548 votes, beating SP candidate Lal Ji by a margin of 18942 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bansi constituency were 363403. Of that, 1,82,873 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bansi assembly constituency.