Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 264) in the Allahabad district goes to the polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Ajai Kumar won Bara constituency seat securing 79209 votes, beating SP candidate Ajay (Bharti Munna Bhaiya) by a margin of 34053 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Bara constituency were 320594. Of that, 1,87,647 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

