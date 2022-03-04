Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Barabanki Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barabanki Assembly Constituency (AC No. 268) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Barabanki Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav won Barabanki constituency seat securing 99453 votes, beating BSP candidate Surendra Singh by a margin of 29705 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barabanki constituency were 368026. Of that, 2,43,673 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Barabanki assembly constituency.