Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Barauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 72) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Barauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shri Dalveer Singh won Barauli constituency seat securing 125545 votes, beating BSP candidate Thakur Jaivir Singh by a margin of 38763 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barauli constituency were 356744. Of that, 2,33,769 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

