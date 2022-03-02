Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bareilly Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bareilly Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 125) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bareilly Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Agarwal won Bareilly Cantt. constituency seat securing 88441 votes, beating INC candidate Mujahid Hassan Khan by a margin of 12664 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bareilly Cantt. constituency were 342921. Of that, 1,82,369 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bareilly Cantt. assembly constituency.