Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Barhaj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barhaj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 342) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Barhaj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Tiwari won Barhaj constituency seat securing 61996 votes, beating BSP candidate Murli Manohar Jaiswal by a margin of 11716 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barhaj constituency were 292657. Of that, 1,67,290 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

