Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Barhapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barhapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Barhapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sushant Kumar won Barhapur constituency seat securing 78744 votes, beating INC candidate Husain Ahmad by a margin of 9824 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barhapur constituency were 338100. Of that, 2,21,593 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barhapur assembly constituency.
