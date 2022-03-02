Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Barkhera Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barkhera Assembly Constituency (AC No. 128) in Pilibhit district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Barkhera Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kishan Lal Rajpoot won Barkhera constituency seat securing 104595 votes, beating SP candidate Hemraj Verma by a margin of 57930 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barkhera constituency were 303706. Of that, 2,09,571 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barkhera assembly constituency.