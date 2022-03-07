Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Basti Sadar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Basti Sadar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 310) in Basti district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Basti Sadar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dayaram Chaudhary won Basti Sadar constituency seat securing 92697 votes, beating SP candidate Mahendra Nath Yadav by a margin of 42594 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Basti Sadar constituency were 347784. Of that, 2,05,416 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Basti Sadar assembly constituency.