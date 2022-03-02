Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Behat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Behat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 1) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Behat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Naresh Saini won Behat constituency seat securing 97035 votes, beating BJP candidate Mahaveer Singh Rana by a margin of 25586 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Behat constituency were 336576. Of that, 2,50,983 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Behat assembly constituency.