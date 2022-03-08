Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhadohi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhadohi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 392) in S.R.Nagar(Bhadohi) district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhadohi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ravindra Nath Tripathi won Bhadohi constituency seat securing 79519 votes, beating SP candidate Zahid Beg by a margin of 1105 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhadohi constituency were 415458. Of that, 2,38,688 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhadohi assembly constituency.