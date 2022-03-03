Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bharthana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bharthana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 201) in Etawah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bharthana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Savitri Katheria won Bharthana constituency seat securing 82005 votes, beating SP candidate Kamlesh Kumar Katheria by a margin of 1968 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bharthana constituency were 390089. Of that, 2,28,532 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bharthana assembly constituency.