Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhojipura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhojipura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 120) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhojipura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya won Bhojipura constituency seat securing 100381 votes, beating SP candidate Shazil Islam Ansari by a margin of 27764 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhojipura constituency were 347115. Of that, 2,36,868 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhojipura assembly constituency.