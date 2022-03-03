Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhojpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 195) in Farrukhabad district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhojpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nagendra Singh Rathore won Bhojpur constituency seat securing 93673 votes, beating SP candidate Arshad Jamal Siddiqui by a margin of 34877 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhojpur constituency were 307153. Of that, 1,87,409 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhojpur assembly constituency.