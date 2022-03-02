Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhongaon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhongaon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 108) in Mainpuri district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhongaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Naresh Agnihotri won Bhongaon constituency seat securing 92697 votes, beating SP candidate Alok Kumar by a margin of 20297 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhongaon constituency were 331050. Of that, 1,94,504 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhongaon assembly constituency.