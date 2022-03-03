Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bidhuna Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bidhuna Assembly Constituency (AC No. 202) in Auraiya district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bidhuna Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vinay Shakya won Bidhuna constituency seat securing 81905 votes, beating SP candidate Dinesh Kumar Verma by a margin of 3910 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bidhuna constituency were 355368. Of that, 2,17,106 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bidhuna assembly constituency.