Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bijnor Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bijnor Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bijnor Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suchi won Bijnor constituency seat securing 105548 votes, beating SP candidate Ruchi Vira by a margin of 27281 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bijnor constituency were 363181. Of that, 2,44,530 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bijnor assembly constituency.