Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bikapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bikapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 274) in Faizabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bikapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shobha Singh Chauhan won Bikapur constituency seat securing 94074 votes, beating SP candidate Anand Sen by a margin of 26652 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bikapur constituency were 361298. Of that, 2,20,659 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bikapur assembly constituency.