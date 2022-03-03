Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bilgram-Mallanwan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilgram-Mallanwan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 159) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bilgram-Mallanwan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu won Bilgram-Mallanwan constituency seat securing 83405 votes, beating SP candidate Subhash Pal by a margin of 8025 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bilgram-Mallanwan constituency were 357744. Of that, 2,19,965 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

