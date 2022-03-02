Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bilsi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilsi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 114) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bilsi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma won Bilsi constituency seat securing 82070 votes, beating BSP candidate Musarrat Ali Bittan by a margin of 26979 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bilsi constituency were 334037. Of that, 1,94,100 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilsi assembly constituency.