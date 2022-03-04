Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bindki Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bindki Assembly Constituency (AC No. 239) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bindki Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Karan Singh Patel won Bindki constituency seat securing 97996 votes, beating SP candidate Rameshwar Dayal by a margin of 56378 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bindki constituency were 297115. Of that, 1,81,829 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bindki assembly constituency.