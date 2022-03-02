Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bisalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bisalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 130) in Pilibhit district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bisalpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Agyash Ram Saran Verma won Bisalpur constituency seat securing 103498 votes, beating INC candidate Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phoolbabu by a margin of 40996 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bisalpur constituency were 348282. Of that, 2,20,623 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bisalpur assembly constituency.