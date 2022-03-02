Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bisauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bisauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 112) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bisauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kushagra Sagar won Bisauli constituency seat securing 100287 votes, beating SP candidate Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju by a margin of 10688 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bisauli constituency were 387666. Of that, 2,26,653 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

