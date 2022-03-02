Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Biswan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Biswan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 149) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Biswan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahendra Singh won Biswan constituency seat securing 81907 votes, beating SP candidate Afzaal Kausar by a margin of 10235 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Biswan constituency were 317171. Of that, 2,25,974 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Biswan assembly constituency.