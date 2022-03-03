Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bithoor Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bithoor Assembly Constituency (AC No. 210) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bithoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Abhijeet Singh Sanga won Bithoor constituency seat securing 113289 votes, beating SP candidate Munindra Shukla by a margin of 58987 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bithoor constituency were 354102. Of that, 2,28,644 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

