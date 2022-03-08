Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Budhana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Budhana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 11) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Budhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Umesh Malik won Budhana constituency seat securing 97781 votes, beating SP candidate Pramod Tyagi by a margin of 13201 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Budhana constituency were 359140. Of that, 2,39,830 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Budhana assembly constituency.
